Cebu City to update vaccination registration system to accommodate minors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will be updating its vaccination registration system to accommodate minors into the system.

Acting Mayor Michael Rama said that the registration for minors who would want to be vaccinated could not be the same as those of adults since the welfare of minors would depend on their parents.

As of now, the city’s registration website, PaBakunata.com, requires personal information that may put the privacy and security of minors at risk if not guided by adults.

The city government is also concerned on the human rights of the minors as well as the accorded rights their parents or guardians have as their custodians.

With this, the registration of a minor for the vaccination program will need the consent of the parents or guardians. This is why the system needs to incorporate the need for parental or custodian approval.

“We have to respect the human rights of the children and their parents,” said Rama.

The national government has already given the go signal for the vaccination of minors 12 years old and above for certain vaccine brands like Moderna.

The local government units (LGUs) have been instructed to start the registration of minors for the vaccination program.

Rama said the city would comply but would start only when the proper system would already be ready for use.

As of now, the city has inoculated 350,068 for first dose, 303,397 for second dose, while more than 700,000 have registered to get vaccinated.

The city government is urging the residents to register for the program and grab the opportunity for free vaccination when they are scheduled to do so.

/dbs

