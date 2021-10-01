Miss Universe PH win for Gomez makes Cebu more like a home to beauty queens

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu, aside from its magnificent island, sumptuous food and promising musicians, is now becoming a home to beauty queens.

This, as another Cebuana clinched the most coveted crown in Philippine pageantry.

Beatrice Luigi Gomez was proclaimed as the new Miss Universe Philippines last night, September 30, 2021, at the Hennan Resort in Panglao, Bohol.

Gomez, who represented Cebu City, bested 27 other phenomenal women from the different cities and provinces in the Philippines.

She is the third Cebuana to have won the Miss Universe Philippines crown after Gazini Ganados who represented Talisay City in 2019. The first one was Pilar Pilapil in the 1967.

It can be recalled that Ganados competed in Atlanta, Georgia and finished in the Top 20 of the Miss Universe 2019.

One fun fact is that Gomez and Ganados are both alumni of the University of San Jose-Recoletos, a school also known to produce talented individuals including beauty queens like Miss Earth 2014 Jamie Herrell.

Last night’s show was full of surprises and special awards too.

The show started with Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo in a production number together with the 28 delegates all wearing a bright pink dress.

The delegates introduced themselves afterwards.

This was followed by the awarding of the first set of special awards. Then the swimsuit competition and long gown.

In the second set of awards, Gomez did a “hakot award” as she was hailed Best in Swimsuit, Best in Long Gown and Miss Luxxe ImmunPlus Game Changer.

Gomez is set to compete in the international stage in Israel in December.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City’s Beatrice Luigi Gomez is Miss Universe Philippines 2021

Reigning Binibining Cebu Beatrice Gomez dedicates MUP journey to the youth

MUPH judge Vicki Belo says the decision was unanimous

LOOK: MUP 2nd runner-up Steffi Aberasturi congratulates newly-crowned queen Beatrice Luigi Gomez

Kisses Delavin ends MUP journey in Top 10

/dbs