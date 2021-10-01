Floods brought by downpour ‘close’ for 2 hours 3 Mandaue roads to motorists

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Three areas in Mandaue City were not passable by cars and motorcycle for almost two hours because of heavy downpour on Friday afternoon, October 1, 2021.

Felix Suico Jr., operations head of the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), said three areas in the city have experienced flooding that were the Lopez Jaena St. in Barangay Tipolo, the road along A.S. Fortuna Avenue near Rolling Hills Memorial Chapel in Barangay Banilad, and the Innodata area in Barangay Subangdaku.

Suico said the area near Rolling Hills experienced knee-deep flood while the two other affected areas experienced below knee-deep floods.

According to Buddy Alain Ybañez, CDRRMO head, the road along the funeral parlor in A.S. Fortuna Avenue was not passable by cars and motorcycles since 1:15 p.m. and was passable starting at 2:08 p.m., vehicles were also not able to pass through Lopez Jaena St. at 1:31 p.m. and was only passable starting at 3:15 p.m. while the area near Innodata in Barangay Subangdaku was not passable for an hour and that water started to subside at 2:55 p.m.

There is an ongoing construction of bigger drainage system in Lopez Jaena St.

Earlier, Suico said that the ongoing construction helped in lowering the level of flood water in the area as before it would experience knee-deep or even higher level of floods.

/dbs

