PAGASA-MACTAN: No weather disturbances monitored so far; localized thunderstorms cause afternoon rain
CEBU, Philippines –Heavy rains experienced in Metro Cebu today, October 1, are caused by localized thunderstorms, according to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration – Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan).
The weather bureau clarified that there were no weather disturbances monitored so far.
“Mga localized thunderstorm lang ni sila (These are just localized thunderstorms), ” Angelica Orongan, Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist said.
Generally fair weather may also be expected until the weekend.
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers would be possible tomorrow especially in the afternoon and evening, Orongan said.
Meanwhile, the forecasted temperature for tomorrow, October 2, until Sunday, October 3, will range from 25 to 33 degrees Celsius.
Today’s rains have caused flooding in some parts of Metro Cebu like Mandaue City and Talisay City. The downpour also caused the the water level in rivers in Cebu City to rise.
