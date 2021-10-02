Ace Durano is PPP party Central Visayas president

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Former Tourism secretary Joseph “Ace Durano” will serve as the Central Visayas president of a national party that is consist of multi-sectoral groups and coalitions.

In a statement, the Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago (PPP), the party that nominated Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio for presidential in the 2022 elections, said that Durano was appointed to lead their activities in the region.

Durano’s appointment came after he announced his decision to run for governor in Cebu Province on September 30 or a day prior to the official start of the filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) on October 1.

The former tourism secretary will be seeking election under the Bakud Alang sa kauswagan ug Demokrasya (Bakud) and will be facing incumbent Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia of the One Cebu Party.

READ: It’s official, Ace to run as Cebu governor

His appointment paper that was signed by PPP founder Leonardo Fernandez says that Durano will represent the party in all regional gatherings and functions.

Durano will also act as chief administrator and official spokesperson of the region while he also has the authority to approve plans and disburse funds of the chapter here.

Apart from that, Durano will represent the region in the national directorate and will set the agenda that will be presented during the party’s regional membership meetings.

“We will work closely with our partners in Central Visayas and do our best to realize the vision of the party,” said Durano.

PPP, which is composed of multi-sectoral groups and coalitions that backed President Rodrigo Duterte in 2016, is believed to be after a people-oriented, development-centered, and participative and consultative governance.

RELATED STORIES

Samsam Gullas files COC for Cebu First District Representative

Garcia on Ace Durano’s plan to run for governor: I’m honored to face him as my most worthy opponent

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy