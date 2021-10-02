Cebu City cops to candidates, supporters: Observe health protocols during filing of COCs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Let us not be overwhelmed by the funfair.

The chief of the Waterfront Police Station that has jurisdiction of the Comelec offices in Cebu City is again reminding candidates and their supporters of the need to observe health and safety protocols when they file their Certificates of Candidacy (COCs).

Police Major Edgar Labe said that the first day of the filing of COCs on October 1 was “smooth sailing” with only very few individuals visiting the south and north district offices of the Comelec.

“Gahapon, first day, hapsay raman. Deployment sa atoang personnel okay raman kaayo…wala gyud tay problema nga nakita gahapon,” Labe said.

(Yesterday, during the first day of the filing, it was very orderly. Our personnel were deployed and we did not encounter any problems then.)

Labe added that around 50 policemen, including the traffic police and personnel of the Special Weapons and Tactics, were deployed at the vicinity of the Comelec Cebu City offices.

But they are expecting a different scenario in the coming days.

Labe said that the most of the candidates and their supporters would normally crowd the Comelec offices a few days before or on the deadline of the filing of COCs.

And in order to prevent overcrowding, Labe is asking candidates not to bring their supporters with them to the Comelec.

“Para sa atoang candidate nga padulong pa mu file, ato sila gihangyo nga dili unta magdala og daghan nga supporters. Kay atoa gyud karon concern, naa pata sa pandemic although niubos na ang kaso. If atoa iviolate kita na unya ang hinungdan nga mudaghan,” Labe said.

(We are asking those who are yet to file their COCs not to bring their supporters with them. Our concern now is that the number of active cases in the city is already dropping. If we violate [health and safety protocols] this will result to another rise in case.)

Labe warned that they would arrest anyone who is seen violating health protocols./ dcb

