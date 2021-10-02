The new face of a phenomenal woman: Beatrice Luigi Gomez

CEBU CITY, Philippines— She is a proud member of the LGBTQA community.

She is a Philippine Navy reservist.

She is a community development worker who is working with the youth who are in conflict with the law.

She is a tattooed beauty queen.

She is a scuba diver and a volleyball player.

She is Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 and a proud Cebuana.

The Cebu City pageant representative was considered an under dog by many pageant fans.

But this 5’9 stunner proved them wrong as she took home the crown of one of the most prestigious pageants in the country last Thursday, September 30.

Gomez is not new to the pageant stage as she is also the reigning Binibing Cebu. She was also crowned Miss Mandaue second runner-up in 2015.

In an interview with Gomez during the July 2021 filing of applications for this year’s MUP, she said that joining the pageant entails not just physical but mental strength as well.

She prayed, got her answer and submitted her application to the pageant. And on Thursday, she was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2021.

Standing tall with her held high, she is breathing a new air for all beauty queens.

She is making history as the first lesbian beauty queen to win the crown. She also flaunted her ink on the national pageant stage done by Cebuano tattoo artist Jello Talaboc while wearing an elegant blue evening gown by Cebuano and world-renowed fashion designer Furne Amato.

This is not something that we would often see in a beauty queen.

But Gomez, did just that.

She made her mark and is now ready to bring Cebu again to the Miss Universe stage following the footsteps of Miss Universe Philippines 2019, Gazini Ganados.

Gomez is the new epitome of a beauty queen.

She is brave, she is powerful, she is phenomenal and she is a Cebuana.

