Buy-busts in Cebu, Negros yield P700K shabu, net 4 high value individuals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least P700,000 worth of suspected shabu were confiscated and four high value individuals arrested in two separate buy-bust operations in Sibulan town in Negros Oriental and Cebu City today, Saturday, September 25.

First to fall was Robert Calunod, a 44-year-old resident of Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, who was caught with 55 grams of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation by the Cebu City policemen at past 12 a.m. in his house, said Police Major Janelito Marquez, chief of Labangon Police Station.

Marquez said that the suspected shabu confiscated from Calunod had an estimated market value of P374,000.

He said that they had conducted a monthlong case buildup against Calunod before they conducted the operation.

He described Calunod as a high value individual, who could allegedly dispose 100 grams of shabu in a week in Tisa and in neighboring barangays.

Calunod was detained at the Labangon Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

At past 2 p.m. on the same day, agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) caught three men with 55 grams of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Boloc-Boloc, Sibulan town in Negros Oriental.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that three suspects arrested during the buy-bust operation were caught with 11 packs of suspected shabu weighing 55 grams.

Alcantara said that the confiscated suspected shabu had an estimated market value of P374,000.

Alcantara said that they conducted a weeklong case buildup against Lydio Claud, 51; Dino Bautista, 40; and Neil Bellena, 43; before they conducted the operation against them.

She said that Claud, who was the target of the operation was unemployed, while Bautista was an electronics technician and Bellena was a welder.

However, PDEA-7 considered the three of them as high value individuals in the illegal drug trade.

Alcantara said that the three could allegedly dispose 100 grams of shabu in a week in Sibulan town.

She said that the three men were detained at the Sibulan town Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

/dbs

