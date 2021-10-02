Ace Durano: I fight for those ‘discontented’ with admin’s pandemic response

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Former Tourism Secretary Joseph “Ace” Durano said he was running for the gubernational post in Cebu Province to fight for those, who were ‘discontented’ with the present administration’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

Durano made the statement after incumbent Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said that she would be ‘most honored’ to face the former, whom she considered as the ‘most worthy opponent.’

It can be recalled that Garcia made the comment weeks ago or after Durano-led Bakud Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (BAKUD) announced that the former secretary was considering to run for the province’s top position.

In an interview with DYHP, Durano said he did not see the contest as between the two of them but between the governor and those who were ‘discontented’ with the province’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

He recalled that Garcia challenged critics of her recent mandates for drivers and conductors of public utility vehicles (PUVs) plying provincial routes, as well as workers in air-conditioned environments to wear personal air-purifiers to run as governor.

“Para nako, dili man ako iya opponent siguro. Kay kung nakahinumdom ka, naa to siya’y gipagawas nga statement nga ang tanan wala kauyon sa iya polisiya bahin sa COVID, pag-gobernador usa mo,” said Durano to DYHP when asked to react on how Garcia sees him as an opponent.

(For me, I am not really her opponent. Because if you recall, she issued statement that to those who did not like her policies about COVID, then they should run for governor first.)

“Para nako, kana nga hagit, kini akong gibuhat karon, para sa mga wa kauyon sa iyang gipugos nga air purifiers; sa tanan nga wa kauyon nga gipasagdan ang mga provincial hospital, district hospital,” he added.

(For me, that challenge, this is what I am doing now, for those who did not agree to the air purifiers that she forced on them, this is to all who did not agree to the provincial hospitals, district hospitals being left alone.)

With this, Durano said he would try to correct the practice of outsourcing health workers, hoping to boost their confidence by providing them a higher wage on a regular status, just as what incumbent Vice Governor Hilario Davide III did during his administration.

“Peligro man ron mag-medical personnel, unya ibutang pa gyud ka sa agency nga naa pa’y porsyento kuhaon sa ila sweldo. Para gani nako aron ma-enganyo nato ang mga medical personnel, ug mga doctor nga mobalik sa atong mga provincial ug district hospitals, sakto man to gibuhat ni Vice Gov. Junjun sa iyang panahon, nga iyang gipatas-an ang ilang mga sweldo ug gi-regular,” he said.

(It is risky to be medical personnel today when you are placed in an agency that takes a percentage of your salary. For me, to encourage medical personnel and doctors to return to the provincial or district hospitals,Vice Gov. Junjun [Davide] was right during his time [as governor] that he increased the salaries and made them regular workers.)

He said that he was hoping for more vaccine information to battle the massive information, which had caused people to hesitate on getting inoculated.

Durano is set to run for the province’s top position, with Davide as his running mate, but the two have yet to file their certificates of candidacy (COC).

