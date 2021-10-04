Retired US Army arrested for illegal drugs in Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Bohol Field Unit are conducting follow-up operation to find out more about a 42-year-old Filipino-American former member of the United States Army who was arrested for allegedly selling illegal drugs and loose firearms in Bohol.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, CIDG Region 7 chief, identified the suspect as John Renan Rejas, 42, a resident of Purok 8, barangay Poblacion 1 in Tagbilaran City. Rejas was arrested last September 30, 2021 via virtue of a search warrant.

The search warrant was issued by Judge Leo Moises Lison, Executive Judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 3 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol last September 29.

Rejas is currently detained at the CIDG Bohol Field Unit detention facility for violating Republic Act 10691 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

During the service of the search warrant, operatives were able to confiscate 15 grams of suspected shabu from Rejas with an estimated market value of P150,000. A .22 rifle with scope and silencer and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.

Operatives have yet to determine as of this writing if the firearm recovered was unregistered.

Dalogdog further said that Rejas was also a Top 5 listed High-Value Individual in terms of illegal drugs of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and Philippine National Police (Bohol) unified list of drug personalities having the entire Bohol as his alleged areas of disposal. Rejas was allegedly engaged in this illegal activity for quite a while now.

Dalogdog said that they believe Rejas has sources of these illegal drugs and loose firearms he allegedly sells to his customers.

He said they are looking into the possible sources of the illegal drugs and firearms and also his possible connections. They are not disclosing further details as not to hamper their investigation.

According to intel reports, Dalogdog said Rejas served in the United States Army from 2009 to 2018 before returning to the Philippines after retiring from service.

