Kisses Delavin plans to join MUP again

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Top 10 finisher Kirsten “Kisses” Delavin says she plans to join the Miss Universe Philippines pageant again.

Delavin shared this during her interview with GMA’s morning show Unang Hirit on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

“Ako po..I just know that..I’m just gonna let myself be surprised by myself. Kasi ako din everyday nasusurpise kung ano yong bago kong ideas,” she said.

“I’m just very open. I’m just looking at the positive side. Pero ako po, I’m very sure. Because this is my very dream I will continue on this path. That is for sure,” she added.

Kisses ended her Miss Universe Philippines journey in the Top 10 which is considered a good placement for a first-timer like her.

She wore a white creation by Louis Pangilinan and sizzled fans with her toned abs during the swimsuit competition.

There are 28 ladies who competed for the most coveted crown in the Philippine pageantry.

The winner, Beatrice Luigi Gomez from Cebu City, was crowned at the Henann Resort Alona Beach Resort in Panglao, Bohol last September 30, 2021.

Gomez will be competing in the 71st Miss Universe to be held in Israel this December. /rcg