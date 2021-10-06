New faces emerge in Cebu electoral scene

CEBU CITY, Philippines – On the sixth day of filing for Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for the May 2022 elections, several new names emerged, aspiring to be elected into public office in Cebu.

One of them is Salvador Cariaga, a farmer and owner of Arapal Nature Farms in Bogo City, north Cebu.

Cariaga filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, to run as congressman for Cebu’s 4th district as an independent candidate.

His opponents in the congressional race would be members of some of Cebu’s most influential political families – incumbent Rep. Janice Salimbangon and Association of Barangay Councils – Cebu Federation (ABC – Cebu Federation) President Celestino “Tining” Martinez III.

Cariaga told reporters in an interview that he has never been involved in politics until the day he submitted his COC.

“I’ve never been involved in politics. Unfortunately, the state of our nation is in need of leadership,” he said.

“We need leaders that are incorruptible. I have no money. I have no budget. I have no party. I have no machinery. Today is the first time I have actually talked about politics and I believe that even I don’t win I can be a part of a conversation in how to address what our country needs,” he added.

Should he be elected as Congressman, Cariaga, a farmer himself, said he wants to promote self-sustainability and trade as means of fighting poverty.

Nine candidates successfully lodged their COCs before the office of the Commission on Elections in Cebu (Comelec – Cebu) on Wednesday.

Three of them, including Cariaga, will be running independently. The others are Roger Cimafranca (Board Member, 1st District) and Simplicio Danatil (Board Member, 1st District).

Filing of COC for next year’s elections is only until Friday, October 8.

