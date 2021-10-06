Radaza, Team Deretso file COCs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Team Deretso candidates, headed by Lapu-Lapu City lone district representative Paz Radaza, have formally filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) on Wednesday morning, October 6, 2021, at the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) office in the city hall.

Before the actual filing of COCs, Radaza’s group attended an offertory mass at Sto. Niño de Cebu-Mactan Parish in barangay Mactan together with her running mate, Councilor Rico Amores, who would run for vice-mayor, and councilor Michael Dignos who is running for the city’s lone congressional post.

They were also joined by the 12 city councilor candidates of Team Deretso, namely: incumbent councilors Alexander Gestopa Jr., Flaviano Hiyas Jr., Rex Mangubat, Gregorio Paquibot, and Rodolfo Potot; former councilors Harry Radaza, Elias Berdin, Cipriano Flores, and Eduardo Patalinjug; and new aspirants Antonio Amistad, Diosiminda Hayashi, and Arsilito Pejo.

After the mass, they proceeded to the city hall to file their COCs accompanied by their supporters and 14 ally barangay captains.

Radaza said that she decided to run again for mayor because aside from that the congressional post was not her forte, she also wants to bring back the trust of the people in the government, as well as, provide a livelihood to those who were affected with the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and to continue the good things that she has started.

“So I think I’m more better diri sa executive. And then at the same time nakita nako ang mga katawhan, in general, katawhan, negosyante ug unsa, I think kinahanglan nga dunay kumpyansa ang katawhan ngadto sa gobyerno,” Radaza said.

Amores for his part said that he decided to run as vice-mayor after the Radazas and his party members convinced him to run for the position instead of running as a congressman.

Earlier, Amores posted on his Facebook account that he would be running as a lone district representative.

“Di man ta pwede nga ang ato lang kaugalingon ang atong huna-hunaon. For the sake sa unity sa grupo, unya ang ako pong loyalty sa pamilyang Radaza,” Amores said.

Meanwhile, incumbent mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan’s Team Libre is expected to file their COC’s on Friday, October 8.

On that day, Chan, who seeks reelection, will also announce his complete slate. /rcg

