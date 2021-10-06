Lapu LVOC: 4,000 individuals fail to show up for scheduled second dose

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Local Vaccination Operations Center (LVOC) said around 4,000 individuals did not show up for their schedule of the second dose of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine.

This was confirmed by Lawyer James Sayson, deputy chief of the LVOC who, aside from being a lawyer, is also a registered nurse.

He said that they are now tracing these individuals to urge them to receive the second dose of the vaccine.

“Naay uban naay gipamati sa lawas, ikaduha nanglarga. Ang uban pod kay walay makabantay sa bata, so lain-lain ang mga rason,” Sayson said.

(Some say they are not feeling well, while some were out of town. Others say no one can watch their children at home, so there are a lot of reasons.)

He added that those who received their first dose in July and August were the ones who have not returned to the different vaccination sites in the city to receive their second dose.

Sayson said that it is important that an individual will receive the second dose of the vaccine so that they can be considered fully vaccinated.

He said that after an individual will receive the first dose of the vaccine, they still have three months to be inoculated for the second dose, or else they’ll have go back to square one.

“Sa schedule nimo sa second dose, kung dili ka kabalik, duna paka’y window period nga three months. If molapas ta sa three months, back to zero nata ana” he added.

(In your scheduled second dose, if you can’t make it, you have a window of three months. If it goes over three months, you’re back to square one.)

Sayson revealed that at present, the city has already inoculated 53 percent of their total target population of 328,000 individuals for the first dose of the vaccine.

