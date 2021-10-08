Comprehensive Land Use Plan of Mandaue gets Urban Dev’t Dep’t’s okay

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City became the first highly urbanized city in Metro Cebu to have its Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP) ratified and approved by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

On Friday, October 8, 2021, the DHSUD headed by Secretary Eduardo De Rosario presented online the certificate of approval to Mandaue’s CLUP.

The CLUP contains the city’s development plan in the next 10 years and is focused on climate change adaptation, green building initiatives and resilient public housing concepts.

The CLUP also shows the city’s identified and classified residential land, industrial, commercial, and mixed use. That would mean that if there would be a manufacturing company, it should make sure that the building or factory would be built on the identified or classified industrial or mixed use land so that their application would be approved by the city.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said the CLUP would be the city’s guide for their actions in the next 10 years and it would be very helpful for the future generation.

The city’s last approved CLUP was in 1979 during the time of Mayor Demetrio “Boy” Cortes.

Cortes said that the local government unit should present another CLUP every after 10 years.

/dbs

