Farmer turns over explosive he found on his farm in Balamban,

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 40-year-old farmer turned over an explosive which he recovered while tilling his farm on Saturday morning in Sitio Agop, Barangay Gaas in Balamban town.

Police Corporal Noamar Beniga of the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, said that what Julito Cabatuan, 40, did was a good example as the police continue to encourage the community to immediately report any similar finds.

Police said keeping explosives and vintage bombs could lead to more serious problems.

“Kani siya nga pag approach dako kay ni sya nga impact diri sa siguridad sa atoang lugar kay og ila na i maintain sa ilang balay, the more na maka create og future problem nga maka disgrasya pod og kinabuhi,” Beniga said.

Beniga added that this recovered explosive could be a leftover from previous operations.

Unexploded ordnance (UXO) are explosive weapons such as bombs, bullets, grenades, others, that did not explode many decades after these were employed. They still pose a risk if they are not properly extracted.

Beniga said that it is the first time this year that this kind of explosive was turned over to them.

“Mag conduct pamig patrolling ug interviews sa mga tawo didto sa palibot. Among unit mag conduct og interview sa mga silinganan nga basin kana nga item dugay na nga nakit-an unya gitaguan lang,” he said.

Beniga added that they continue their patrolling to ensure the security of the province. He said that they will also continue their awareness campaign, especially for residents in mountain areas.

Beniga said that it is important for explosives the one found in Balamban to be extracted carefully and promptly when found.

As of now, the recovered explosive is in the custody of the Regional Explosives and Canine Unit (RECU-7). /rcg

