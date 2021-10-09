Tepora believes Villanueva has got what it takes to beat Mangubat in Kumbati 11

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s chief trainer Christopher “Ping-ping” Tepora believes his ward, Allan Villanueva has a good chance of beating Omega Boxing Gym’s Tomjune Mangubat in their co-main event showdown in “Kumbati 11” on October 22, 2021, at the IPI compound in Mandaue City.

Tepora told CDN Digital that they have already wrapped up Villanueva’s training camp and revealed that his boxer is more than prepared to face Mangubat in their 10-round non-title bout.

“Ready na si Allan. Kumpleto na iyahang training ug iyaha na lang timbang among gikuha karon,” said Tepora.

“Dako ug chance modaug si Allan kang Tomjune. Pero 50/50 ni nga duwa, walay naay bintaha ani nilang duha. Hopefully modaug mi.”

In terms of winning percentage, Tepora had a rough outing against fighters of his former gym.

Just last March, the 25-year old Villanueva (11-1,8KOs) lost to an Omega Boxing Gym boxer, Carlo Bacaro via unanimous decision. It stained Villanueva’s erstwhile unbeaten record.

Despite being confident, Tepora also admitted that Mangubat will be the biggest test to Villanueva’s young boxing career.

The 24-year old Mangubat (14-2-1,11KOs) is on a three-fight winning streak after losing to Jong Seon Kang via split decision in 2019 for the vacant WBO Oriental Youth featherweight strap in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

Kumbati 11 of the Omega Pro Sports International (OPSI) headlines Christian Araneta vs Arnold Garde. /rcg

