2 Binibini queens leave to compete in int’l tilts

CEBU, Philippines — Two Binibining Pilipinas queens are set to raise our flag in separate international beauty tilts.

Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI), on Friday, sent off Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne and Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obeñita.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Binibining Pilipinas (@bbpilipinasofficial)

“It’s that time of the year again! Two of our queens are ready to raise the flag at Miss Intercontinental and Miss Globe very soon. 🇵🇭👑” a Binibining Pilipinas official posted on social media.

Maureen will vie for the Miss Globe crown on November 5 in Albania while Cinderella will compete at the Miss Intercontinental pageant on October 30 in Egypt.

When asked how prepared she is for the international competition, rating from 1-10, 10 being the highest, Cinderally answered, “I’m going to score myself 9. I will perfect that one single point once I arrive in Egypt. Once I land in Sharm El Sheik…So once I arrive there I would definitely be working so hard. I will show my A game and I will show my best effort for everyone.”

On the other hand, Maureen rates herself 8, saying she is still working with her ‘pasarela’. She will give it a perfect 10 once her training is done. /rcg

