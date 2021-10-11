Cebu City posts lowest positivity rate for 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The COVID-19 situation in Cebu City continues to improve as it records its lowest daily positivity rate so far.

The city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on Sunday, October 10, 2021, registered a 2.17 percent positivity rate.

“We have the lowest daily positivity rate at 2.17 percent. Out of 1060 tested only 23 got positive,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, chief of the EOC.

Positivity rates, also referred to as percent positive in some countries, are used for public health surveillance and determining the speed of transmission.

High positivity rates usually indicate infection is widespread in a community, according to the U.S. government’s Centers for Control Disease and Prevention (CDC).

Aside from having low positivity rates, hospital occupancy rates in the city have further eased. As of October 7, the COVID-tracker of the Department of Health (DOH) showed that it stood at 31.7 percent.

But despite these developments, the EOC reiterated its calls for residents in the city to get vaccinated and to continue practicing minimum health standards.

“Though our cases are dwindling, it is not for us to relax nor lower our guards but to be mindful that Covid is still very much around. Pabakuna Gyud ta kay mao ni atong hinagiban aron mapildi gyud nato ning pandemya,” said Garganera.

Cebu City remains under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) until October 30, 2021.

