DOH records 411 more Delta variant cases

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 411 more cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant, Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Monday, October 11, 2021.

During the DOH forum, Vergeire reported that 747 samples collected in February, April, May, August and September were sequenced on October 8.

Of the collected samples, 411 were Delta variant cases, 88 were Alpha variant cases, 78 were Beta variant cases.

The remaining 170 samples have other lineages, according to Vergeire.

“These are other lineages detected pero hindi pa sila (but are not) classified ng (by the) WHO (World Health Organization) as variant of interest or variant of concern,” Vergeire explained.

To date, a total of 16,399 samples, including 946 from incoming international travelers, were sequenced.

Of the total, 14,517 or 88.52 percent have lineages — 3,798 or 26.16 percent are Delta variant; 3,307 or 22.78 percent are Beta variant; 2,935 or 20.22 percent are Alpha variant; three or 0.02 percent are Gamma variant; and the rest are other lineages that are not of concern or interest.

Vergeire likewise noted that the Delta variant detected increased from five percent in June to 97 percent of the lineages in September.

READ MORE: Stock up on oxygen amid Delta variant risk – WHO

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy