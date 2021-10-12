Vaccination cards of bar customers will be checked — CCPO exec

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After some resto-bars were allowed to open and serve liquor, the Cebu City policemen will check vaccination cards for those bar goers as part of their monitoring.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that serving liquor must be allowed to those who were fully vaccinated only.

This was among the guidelines set by the Emergency Operations Office (EOC) before owners will be given special permits to operate.

That is why police will now be checking customers during their nighttime monitoring to check if establishments follow the guidelines they set.

“Ang additional nato nga pangitaon kay mga vaccination cards for the customers because that is one of the requirements nga gihatag sa eoc sa mga new permits nga gihatag sa establishments. They will require vaccination cards sa mga customers,” Parilla said.

( We will check for the vaccination cards of customers because that is one of the requirements that EOC gave before establishments were given new permits. They will require vaccination cards among the customers.)

Should one be caught, they will make a report about it and forward it to the city’s EOC.

As of today, October 11, Parilla said that 189 establishments were already given special permits while 240 were in the waiting list.

At least 429 resto-bars applied for a special permit in Cebu City.

From their three nights of monitoring since October 8 where some establishments were allowed to open, Parilla said that they had not recorded violations.

He said that monitoring would continue to ensure that health protocols would properly be observed, especially that Cebu City only logged 22 new COVID-19 cases as of October 10, 2021.

Cebu City has 945 total active cases as of October 10 according to data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas.

Recently, the city’s EOC already allowed some establishments to open starting October 8 after the establishments agreed to only cater 30 percent of their customer capacity and that they would only allow fully vaccinated customers to drink liquor inside their stores.

