Donaire, Schaefer forge new partnership

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) world bantamweight champion, Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr. and his promoter and long-time friend Richard Schaefer forged a new partnership in boxing.

Schaefer, the president of the newest global boxing outfit, Probellum, officially announced on Monday, Oct 11 (Tuesday, Oct 12 Manila Time) that they’ve inked a promotional deal with one of the Philippines’ most decorated ring warriors.

Moving forward, Probellum will be promoting the 39-year old four-division world champion’s future bouts, which might include the mandatory title defense versus interim champion Reymart Gaballo this year.

Last Sunday, Donaire Jr. (41-6,27KOs) and his wife Rachel mentioned on their live video streaming on Facebook that they traveled to Los Angeles to meet with Schaefer.

“Richard Schaefer has always been a “‘fighter’s first’ promoter,” said Donaire.

“I am convinced that with his vision, leadership skills and passion for the fighters he will elevate the sport and most importantly continue to empower fighters. I am proud to be part of Team Probellum and continue my relationship and friendship with Richard.”

Donaire Jr. joins former world champions in Regis Prograis, Badou Jack, and Ricky Burns under Probellum’s banner along with top prospects in Eimantas Stanionis, Arthur Biyarslanov, Taras Shelestyuk, Eduardo Hernandez and Brandon Moore.

Schaefer and Donaire Jr. first collaborated in 2017 when the latter parted ways with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Promotions.

From then on, Donaire Jr. won four of his six bouts and captured the WBC silver featherweight title, WBA super world bantamweight title, the WBC Diamond bantamweight title, and his current world title.

Probellum has also secured co-promotional agreements with promoters from Germany, Spain, Latvia, New Zealand, Dominican Republic, Australia, Indonesia, and Ghana.

“Nonito and Rachel Donaire are not just the best husband and wife or fighter and trainer team in boxing today but most certainly in the history of the sport,” said Schaefer in a press statement.

“Nonito is one of the greatest fighters in boxing. A future Hall of Famer and four-division and nine-time world champion, but it is not just his talent in the ring but his personality, charisma and values outside of the ring which make him the champion and role model he is.”

“I am fortunate to call him my friend. It is a pleasure and an honor for me to have him join Probellum and I can’t wait to help him unify the bantamweight division and conquer many more world titles.”

Probellum recently won the purse bid put up by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) to earn the promotional rights for the mandatory title defense of WBO world bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero versus Paul Butler of the United Kingdom in December.

RELATED STORIES

Gaballo sees tough WBC bantam title match against Donaire

Donaire pushes Casimero to sign contract for world unification title bout

Donaire hits Casimero for spreading fake news, refusing to fight

Donaire dismisses Casimero’s social media ‘antics’ as all talk

Donaire calls off fight with Casimero

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy