Junco: Mangubat has superior boxing skills compared to Villanueva

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Omega Boxing Gym’s chief trainer Julius Erving Junco is confident that his prized ward, Tomjune “Wardog” Mangubat, will emerge victorious against Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s Allan Villanueva in the “Kumbati 11” fight card slated October 22, 2021, at the IPI compound in Mandaue City.

“Obviously, Mangubat has superior boxing skills when it comes to speed, power, length, agility, and footwork. Swerte ra ka Allan ani. I’m sorry, confident lang gyud ko sa akong boxer, (Allan can only bank on luck. I’m sorry, I’m just confident with my boxer.)” said Junco, who also supervises the three other Omega Boxing Gym stalwarts that are featured in the upcoming fight card.

Mangubat and Villanueva will trade leathers in a ten-round non-title bout.

On paper, Mangubat has more experience than Villanueva.

The 24-year old Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon native has 14 wins, 11 by knockouts, coupled with two defeats and one draw.

But Mangubat had his fair share of downfall.

In April 2019, he was knocked out by Arnel Baconaje in the eighth round. The bout was for the vacant WBC Asian Boxing Council Silver featherweight strap.

After that knockout defeat, Mangubat won against Joffrey Garcia in July 2019 in a tune-up bout held in Liloan town, northern Cebu.

But three months later, he lost to Korean Jong Seon Kang in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam for the vacant WBO Oriental Youth featherweight title via split decision.

Despite the losses, Mangubat persevered and piled up three consecutive wins since last year, which brought back his confidence and tenacity on the ring.

Villanueva, 25, is looking to bounce back from his loss against Mangubat’s stablemate, Carlo Bacaro.

He (11W-1L, 8KOs) lost to Bacaro via unanimous decision.

