Mandaue City is Top 9 in the country in collection efficiency

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Mandaue City was awarded on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, by the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) for having been ranked top 9 among all the cities in the Philippines based on the 2019 Collection Efficiency of Locally Sourced Revenues.

BLGF-7 Regional Director Jessie Doctolero handed over the award to Mayor Jonas Cortes, Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede, Councilor and Chair for Finance and Budget Joel Seno, and Treasurer Regal Oliva.

Doctolero said that to be part of the top 10 means that the city is doing a good job in collection of taxes needed by the Mandaue City Government.

The Collection Efficiency is based on the estimated targets set for every LGU against its actual targets.

The city’s collection efficiency rating is 131.7 percent that amounted to almost P1.9 Billion from its revenues target of P1.428 Billion.

Local Sourced Revenue includes real property taxes, business and other taxes, and economic enterprises.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, Cortes’ executive secretary, said that according to Oliva, it is the first time that Mandaue received such award

Aside from Mandaue City, Cebu City was also ranked top 4 making them the only cities in Visayas that entered the Top 10.

Here are the top 10 cities and its collection efficiency rating:

1. Legazpi City, Albay – 161.2%

2. Valenzuela City – 154.5%

3. Santa Rosa, Laguna – 145.9%

4. Cebu City – 145.1%

5. Parañaque City – 137.6%

6. San Fernnado City, La Union – 137.4%

7. Navotas City – 133.3%

8. Vigan City, Ilocos Sur – 132.2%

9. Mandaue City – 131.7%

10. Lucena City – 131.7 %

Doctolero said aside from being top 9, Mandaue is also the only nominee in Central Visayas for the best LGU who has good recovery initiatives to help rebuild economy through their COVID-19 response.

Doctolero said that they are very positive in Region 7 that Mandaue will emerge as winner. He said winners will be announced soon.

