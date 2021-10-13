LoiNie talk about their fears and lives before showbiz

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Are you a #LoiNie fan?

Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alone, popularly known as LoiNie, are the first guests for LX2 Entertainment’s new segment on their YouTube channel, “Things you Should Know.”

This segment allows fans to get to know their celebrity idols more.

For its pilot episode, #LoiNie is up, the couple talk about their life before showbiz.

Loisa started the casual interview by recalling how the former Hashtag member got kicked out of school.

“Di ba dati na-kick out ka sa school niyo?” she said.

The actor admitted it and said, “Umulit ako kasi sobrang pasaway talaga ako. Imbes na papasukan ko yung umagang class ko, nagba-basketball na ako sa court ‘tapos may dala akong pitong puti…”

Before, Ronnie goes by the motto, “ball is life.” But he now says he is now a self-proclaimed, “good boy.”

“Dun ako nagtino. Kasi dati pinag-aaral ako ng magulang ko ‘tapos ganun ginagawa ko. Nung ako nagpaaral sa sarili ko, scholar,” he added.

When the spotlight was turned to Loisa, Ronnie squealed, saying that the PBB alumna was ‘boyish’ back then.

Loisa defended herself, saying, “Kaya ko kasing lumaban. May mga friends akong binu-bully, siyempre, meron namang, may purpose naman yung ginagawa ko…Ang siga-siga ko dati sa school.”

Among the other things the couple shared in this “Things you need to know’ episode is that Ronnie is not a fan of cockroaches and dogs.

“Sobrang takot siya sa dogs. Shiatsu. Maliliit. Tinatakbuhan niya yun,” Loisa recounts.

Looks like #LoiNie will have more things to share with their fans in the future.

/bmjo