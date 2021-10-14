Viral diorama wows netizens

CEBU, Philippines — A college student from North Cotabato made the rounds on social media after sharing a realistic diorama of an atomic bomb explosion.

“School project ko po,“ Catherine Fajardo told CDN Digital.

Fajardo, who is taking up education, said that she first saw the atomic design on YouTube and was challenged to recreate it as her project.

The 20-year-old student said that it was her first artwork.

As of this post, the viral photos have racked up more than 16k reactions and 13k shares.

“Sobra galing,” one netizen wrote in the comment section.

“Bilib talaga ako sa creativity and potential ng estudyanteng Pinoy,” another one said.

According to her, she did not expect it to go viral on social media, “Di pa rin po ako makapaniwala na mag viral.”

“I am beyond grateful po kase dami pong naka appreciate sobrang sarap po sa pakiramdam,” she added.

“First time jud kayo tapos akong intention lang nga ipost to is insufficient storage akong phone mao to sayangan ko nga madelete ra so mao to I posted it,” she went on.

Here is a glimpse of her incredible work.

Fajardo also shared some photos of her while making the diorama.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy