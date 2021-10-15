DSWD-7 relaunches Youth Development Session

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has relaunched this year the Youth Development Session (YDS).

This is done to help prevent dropouts from Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps)-monitored children. YDS is a program that aims to primarily support holistic adolescent development.

Based on the monitoring of DSWD-7, as of May 2021, around 6,903 4Ps-monitored children have failed to comply with the 85 percent attendance for the education conditionality of the program.

Emmalyn Morada, Family Development Session (FDS) focal person of DSWD-7, said that some of these children have dropped out due to child labor, early pregnancy, among others.

Currently, DSWD-7 has around 455,844 Pantawid-monitored children.

Morada, however, clarified that YDS is only voluntary and was not included in the conditionalities of 4Ps.

“Kini usa ka voluntary, optional, pero atong gina-encourage sila nga motambong kay kini nga mga session makatabang sa mga kabatan-onan nga makagiya sa ilang pagtungha, pagpili ug kurso sa college, kay apil niini ang career guidance, career development,” Morada said.

Randie De Gracia, FDS focal person, also said that as of the moment, around eight LGUs have re-piloted the program. These are San Remigio, Tabogon, Sogod, Compostela, Liloan, and Barili in Cebu; and Basay and Sta. Catalina in Negros Oriental.

“Kay mao lagi na, sa atong FDS sige ta encourage sa mga nanay nga pa-eskwelahon ang ilang mga anak. Pero kun ang bata mismo ang mawad-an ug gana, lisod kaayo. Mao nga ato ning gihimo aron dili mawad-an ug gana ang mga bata sa pag-eskwela,” De Grcia said.

YDS was first implemented in 2014, which was piloted in 14 LGUs in Central Visayas.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy