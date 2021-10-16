USC SHS art students to open Marian Exhibit this Oct. 20

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Senior high school art students of the University of San Carlos will be sharing with the public for the first time their amazing pieces of art.

And these young student-artists are offering their skills and talents to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary this Rosary Month.

The annual exhibit is a program that was started by the USC Senior High School-South Campus under its Art and Design track and Religious Education subject.

This year, the school is bringing the exhibit to the Upper Ground Floor City Wing Bridgeway of SM Seaside City Cebu to allow more people to see their students’ artworks that were done using oil, acrylic and watercolor.

The art exhibit will be open to the public from October 20-31.

Don’t miss the exhibit to rekindle your love of art and to pay tribute to the Blessed Mother this Rosary Month. / dcb