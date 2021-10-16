Comelec: Cebu City voter registration time extended until 7 p.m.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced that the voter registration time at the mall registration sites has been extended to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

The Comelec national office has released a memo allowing the extension of the registration time in the Tricities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu.

Omar Sharif Mamalinta, Election Officer II in the Cebu City North District Comelec office, told CDN Digital that the extension would allow more hours for the registration as the last 15 days begin today, October 16, 2021.

In fact, today, and on October 23, 2021, the registration sites are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. even though these dates fall on Saturdays.

Mamalinta said that they have noticed a drop in the daily voter registration of applicants in the mall sites since the registration began again on October 11, 2021.

On October 15, 2021, only 379 registered at the North District while 351 registereed in the South District, a daily average much lower than in the last week of September 2021.

“Despite the call for a massive and intensified information dissemination about the extension of Voters Registration, a lower turnout is always the scenario,” said Mamalinta.

They expect the registration to pick up the pace as the end of the extended registration period draws near on October 30, 2021.

The extended hours would ensure that more individuals would be accommodated before the voter registration finally closes for the last time this election season.

Mamalinta urged the public to take the opportunity to register now before losing the chance to vote in the 2022 elections.

They also urge the public not to wait for the last day to register as the mall sites are open from Mondays to Fridays longer now and even on Saturdays as well.

“Dili na ta maghulat og last day, let’s register as early as now,” he said.

(Let us not wait for the last day, let us register as early as now.)

