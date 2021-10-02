Voters registration in Cebu City to resume on Oct. 11 in malls

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has announced that the continuation of the voters’ registration will remain in malls from October 11 to 31, 2021.

The Commission en banc has already announced the extension of the voter’s registration allowing more individuals to get registered for the May 2022 elections.

In Cebu City, the Comelec has secured a partnership with four different malls for the voters’ registration.

Lawyer Chauncey Boholst, the North District Election Officer, said that they are grateful that Robinsons Galleria, Ayala Center Cebu, Ayala Central Bloc, and SM Seaside have readily agreed to host the voter registration.

“Dako kaayo tang pasalamat kay willing gyod atong mga malls. Dali kaayo sila nakarespond and niinvite gyod sila nato nga adto ta magregistration. In fact, ang uban mohatag pag free lunch,” said Boholst.

From October 11 to 15, 2021, both North and South Districts will be at Robinsons Galleria.

From October 18 to 22, 2021, the North District will be at the Ayala Central bloc while the South District will be at SM Seaside.

Finally, from October 25 to 30, 2021, both North and South Districts will be at Ayala Center Cebu.

Boholst said the malls are the most viable sites for the last leg of voters’ registrations as their spaces are large enough to accommodate more people.

From September 15 to 30, 2021, before the extension was announced, the average number of registrants in the sites reached 900 to 1,000 per day for both districts.

This number could never be achieved in the actual district offices at Osmeña Boulevard simply because of the lack of space.

Boholst said they expect around the same number of people per day or even more during the extension of the registration.

He urges the public to register to vote and take the opportunity for the extension of the registration. /rc

