ARQ Boxing eyes ‘Engkwentro Dos’ after success of ‘Engkwentro Uno’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There is no other way but up and “Engkwentro Dos” is on the works.

This is the path that the ARQ Boxing Promotions and Stable will take after their highly-successful maiden fight card, “Engkwento Uno”, which finally happened last Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Cosonsa Compound in Mandaue City.

The eight-bout fight card was the first boxing event ARQ Boxing Promotions and stable organized after its establishment just this year.

The ARQ Boxing Sports Director, Chelito Caro is very thankful to the husband and wife tandem of Jason and Eva Mari Arquisola, who founded the ARQ Boxing Promotions and stable which aims to provide livelihood to boxers amidst the pandemic.

“Atangan jud sa mga boxing fans ang among boxing stable ug promotion tungod sa ka successful sa among first fight card. Dako kaayo mi ug pasalamat sa mga boxing fans nga ni support ug pasalamat sad mi sa among promoters nga si Eva Mari Arquisola ug Jason Arquisola kay grabe kaayo ilang pag support sa mga boxers,” said Caro.

(Boxing fans, you watch out, for our boxing stable and promotions because of the successful first fight card we held. We are grateful to the boxing fans for their support and to our promoters Eva Mari Arquisola and Jason Arquisola because of their all out support to our boxers.)

As early as now, Caro already plans to promote “Engkwentro Dos” which is tentatively scheduled on October.

He said that they were planning to promote three more fight cards this year to provide more exposure to their boxers in their pursuit of producing a world champion.

“Kung unsa ang nakita sa boxing fans sa among first fight card, amo pa jud sila hatagan og mas nindot nga fights,” added Caro.

(We will give boxing fans more exciting fights which are even better than the first fight card.)

“Bisan pandemic, amo jud tuyo ang ma expose among mga boxers ug mga nindot nga duwa. Kutob sa among makaya mag promote mi og fight cards karon tuiga,” said Caro.

(Even if it is a pandemic, we are making sure that our boxers will be exposed to good fights. We will do what we can to promote fight cards this year.)

April Jay Abne and John Paul Gabunillas, ARQ Boxing Stable’s banner fighters, will likely spearhead one of these planned fight cards after their impressive performances last Saturday.

The undefeated Abne (6-0-0, 3KOs) defeated Royder Lloyd Borbon via a third round TKO in the main event.

Gabunilas (4-1-0,3KOs) scored a fourth round TKO versus Maurino Agum in the undercard.

Caro said that he was impressed with both boxers’ performances, but they would need to improve on some aspects.

“Impressive kaayo ilang gipakita, pareho silang naay potential. Kani sila atong himuon nga mga superstars sa ARQ Promotions. Amo jud tutukan nga straight jud ilang training para ma improve pa sila ug maayo,” added Caro.

(They gave an impressive performance and they both have potential. We will make them ARQ Promotions superstars. We will focus on their training so that they can greatly improve.)

If there’s an opportunity, Caro will not think twice to send his boxers abroad, especially if these are title fights.

He said that it was one of the main goals to promote their boxers in big fights abroad.

“Mao jud na atong gusto mahitabo sa promotions ug stable nga madiscover sila. Usa na sa purpose namo nga makafight among boxers abroad. Amo jud paninguhaon nga maabot sila sa bigger stage,” he said.

(That is what our promotions and stable want – to have them discovered. That is one of our purpose and that is for the boxers to fight abroad. We will try our best to help them reach a bigger stage.)

Aside from Abne and Gabunilas, four other ARQ pugs in Ian Abne, Yeroge Gura, and Rodex Piala won their respective bouts last Saturday.

Abne, the younger brother of April Jay, won by a KO versus Marvin Campos while Gura beat Steven Noblefranca by a unanimous decision, and Piala won by majority decision versus Vicente Casido.

RELATED STORIES

Japan’s ‘Monster’ Inoue KOs Pinoy foe, retains bantam titles

ARQ boxers topple foes in “Engkwentro Uno” card

ARQ boxers ready for battle, says trainer

Inoue-Donaire 2 in the works? Nonito, Naoya meet again

Cebuano boxer, sparring partner of many world champions, dreams of being a world champion one day