Alcantara: Cavite’s P1.6-B drug haul to cause drop in local supply

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararaña - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | October 17,2021 - 12:51 PM

Around P1.6 billion worth of suspected shabu was seized after a multi-agency buy-bust operation was conducted on Saturday afternoon, October 16, in Dasmariñas City in Cavite. | Photo courtesy of PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The recent confiscation of P1.6 billion worth of suspected shabu in Cavite is expected to affect the supply of illegal drugs in Central Visayas and other parts of the country since many of the local distributors get their shabu from Luzon, says Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

“Daku kaayo og impact sa drug supply in the entire country because it’s not just [the] Region 7 drug personalities who get their supply from Luzon,” Alcantara said.

On Saturday, PDEA agents confiscated 240 kilos of suspected shabu worth more than P1.6 billion from two suspects in a buy-bust operation in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

READ: 240 kilos of ‘shabu’ worth 1.6B seized from two persons in Cavite 

Alcantara said the recent drug haul is a message to syndicates that the government is “dead serious” with its anti-drugs campaign.

“It’s also a message to drug syndicates operating in the Philippines and those using the country as a transhipment point that we are dead serious in going after them and we will get them,” she said.

Alcantara said PDEA agents continue to investigate drug personalities in the country and will enforce their arrest as soon as they find enough basis to do so.

READ: PDEA-7 to intensify drug opts so syndicates won’t have money to finance politicians

/ dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cavite, drug haul, drug syndicates, Pdea

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.