Alcantara: Cavite’s P1.6-B drug haul to cause drop in local supply

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The recent confiscation of P1.6 billion worth of suspected shabu in Cavite is expected to affect the supply of illegal drugs in Central Visayas and other parts of the country since many of the local distributors get their shabu from Luzon, says Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

“Daku kaayo og impact sa drug supply in the entire country because it’s not just [the] Region 7 drug personalities who get their supply from Luzon,” Alcantara said.

On Saturday, PDEA agents confiscated 240 kilos of suspected shabu worth more than P1.6 billion from two suspects in a buy-bust operation in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Alcantara said the recent drug haul is a message to syndicates that the government is “dead serious” with its anti-drugs campaign.

“It’s also a message to drug syndicates operating in the Philippines and those using the country as a transhipment point that we are dead serious in going after them and we will get them,” she said.



Alcantara said PDEA agents continue to investigate drug personalities in the country and will enforce their arrest as soon as they find enough basis to do so.

/ dcb

