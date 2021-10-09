PDEA-7 to intensify drug ops so syndicates won’t have money to finance politicians

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In view of the upcoming elections, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) said it will intensify its anti-illegal drug operations to deny syndicates of logistics that they may use to support certain politicians.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson said that their operatives have been doubling their efforts in intercepting illegal drugs in the region despite the noted drop of drug supplies here.

The agency recorded a reduced volume of drugs in Central Visayas after scoring major drug interceptions in the National Capital Region totaling more than a ton of ‘shabu’ worth P6.8 billion.

Alcantara said that from January to August 2020 they seized a total of 116, 395.6 grams (116 kilos) of illegal drugs which is a far cry from their current haul for the same period this year of 63, 751.33 grams (64 kilos).

Alcantara further said that the regional and national adjudication continues for narco politicians that President Rodrigo Duterte mentioned in 2019.

However, Alcantara said that they have not yet identified any naco politician in Central Visayas.

With their relentless anti-drug operations and effective intervention programs, the agency is hopeful that this will eventually wipe out illegal drug trade and drug syndicates in the region.

Alcantara previously said that they are prioritizing dismantling of drug dens in their operations to take away the possible markets of drug syndicates before they could expand their illegal business.

Recently, PDEA-7 and the local police have successfully dismantled 33 drug dens regionwide in 2021.

