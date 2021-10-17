Cebu is 5th in ‘most stressed out provinces in PH’ for home cleaning

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cleaning homes is a stressful chore.

A recent study conducted by Cleanipedia ranked Cebu 5th among the 10 “most stressed out provinces and metropolitan areas in the Philippines when it comes to cleaning.”

Cleanipedia, a website dedicated to home cleaning and tidying by British multinational firm Unilever, employed TensiStrength to analyze tweets about cleaning geotagged in Cebu and other parts of the country published in August 2021.

“Previous research has shown that (sic) clean living space and a regular tidying routine is connected to better mental health and even a good night’s sleep – not to mention better hygiene when it comes to preparing food for your family. For many people, however, cleaning can also be a source of stress and cause relationship tension for couples who let it get in the way of quality time together,” Cleanipedia said.

TensiStrength, a “sentiment analysis tool, measures the stress levels in social media text to analyze hundreds of thousands of cleaning-related tweets posted around the world.”

Cleanipedia found out that the stress levels of tweets related to household cleaning and cleanliness from Cebu were at 36.3 percent.

With tweets reaching stress levels of up to 38.3 percent, Capiz was ranked as the “most stressed out province when it comes to cleaning” in the Philippines.

“People in Capiz get more stressed than anywhere else in the Philippines about household cleaning (38.3%). Cebu comes in fifth place,” Cleanipedia added.

Capiz was followed by Pangasinan at 2nd with 37.4 percent, Lanao Del Sur at 3rd with 37.3 percent, and Tarlac at 4th with 36.9 percent.

Metro Manila, the country’s capital, only ranked 10th with stress levels of cleaning-related tweets from the area at 34.5 percent only.

Other areas included in the Top 10 provinces with the highest stress levels in cleaning-related tweets were Maguindanao at 6th (35.4 percent); Agusan del Sur at 7th (35 percent); and Negros Oriental and Benguet at 8th (34.6 percent).

The study also showed the most stressful cleaning task in the country is cleaning bedrooms, with stress levels of tweets related to it reaching 37.4 percent.

“Cleaning a bedroom was classified as the most stressful room (37.4%), more than any other in the house. Cleaning the bathroom (31%) was right after, as the second most stressful task,” the study stated.

