500 policemen deployed to Cebu City cemeteries – CCPO exec

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Around 500 policemen were already deployed in Cebu City cemeteries as the first day of the extended observance of the Kalag-Kalag started today, Monday, October 18, 2021.

The 500 policemen included 380 augmented personne, from the Regional Mobile Force Batallion (RMFB-7) and the rest were personnel from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of CCPO.

With this, Parilla appeals to the city residents to visit cemeteries before or after November 1 and 2 as they were anticipating a crowd of visitors on those days.

However, he said that they would be able to control them still as they had limited the number of people, who would be allowed to enter the cemeteries.

Cebu City’s Oplan Kalag-Kalag directive 10-14-01 includes seven public cemeteries, which would be expected to follow the allowed capacity inside the cemeteries.

The other private cemeteries here were also ordered to follow the 50 percent maximum capacity for visitors.

For instance, in Carreta Sto. Rosario Cemetery which is located in M. J. Cuenco Avenue in Cebu City, a few people were seen to visit the cemetery on Monday morning, October 18.

Carreta Sto. Rosario Cemetery has around 110 limited number of people allowed to enter there.

Despite the prohibition for minors to go inside, there were still around 10 minors, who went there with their family.

Policemen assigned there said they took care of the children while the parents went inside to visit their deceased relatives.

With this, Parilla reminds the public again that only those ages 18 to 65 were allowed to visit cemeteries and minors were strictly not allowed to be there.

He also said that for those family members who would go to cemeteries to clean the graves of their departed loved ones had until October 25 to bring with them materials such as bolos.

After October 25, any bladed weapons are strictly prohibited inside.

Parilla again reminds the public that only fully vaccinated individuals would be allowed to visit cemeteries on November 1 and 2 respectively.

He also said that no vehicles would be allowed to park within the vicinity of the cemetery unless permitted. The parking area should be 500 meters away from the cemetery and that the city government would be identifying parking areas soon.

Parilla also said that the city government was coordinating with different malls in Cebu City to use a portion of their space as a standby area since shuttle buses would be expected to transport people to respective cemeteries that they would want to visit.

