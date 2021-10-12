Archdiocese of Cebu proposes restrictions for Kalag-kalag in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Archdiocese of Cebu has officially presented their recommendations for the celebration of All Saints Day and All Souls Day also known as Kalag-kalag on November 1 and 2.

In a written recommendation to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Cebu City, the Archdiocese stipulated that the cemeteries including Carreta, Cabantan, Pardo, Calamba, and Talamban will be open on November 1 and 2, 2021.

Only individuals 15 years old to 65 years old who are fully vaccinated can enter the Catholic cemeteries. They must present their vaccination card upon entry.

The Catholic cemeteries will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those two days and the number of individuals allowed to enter is limited only to 50 percent of the capacity of the land area of a particular cemetery.

“People are encouraged not to loiter around the cemetery, and if possible, not to stay longer than necessary,” said the Archdiocese in their recommendation.

There will be scheduled barangays or chapel visitations, as only two masses will be held in the cemeteries from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Health protocols must always be practiced while security measures are set in place such as no alcoholic beverages and sharp objects.

The Archdiocese is also recommending that from October 28 to 31 and November 3 to 5, unvaccinated individuals between 15 to 65 years old may be allowed to visit the cemeteries.

Fully vaccinated 65 years old and above may also visit before and after November 1 and 2, still subject to health protocols and social distancing.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the chief implementor of the EOC, said that these recommendations will be reviewed by them. The proposed guidelines will be approved by Acting Mayor Michael Rama.

“It is a welcome development nga morequire sila nga fully vaccinated. The Church is very mindful, gikan gyod ni nila,” said Garganera.

The EOC also conducted an initial assessment on the cemeteries with Councilor Philip Zafra, the chairperson for the committee on peace and order, to see the state of the cemeteries in the city.

Rama is set to release an Executive Order in the next few days regarding the Kalag-kalag celebrations.

Councilor David Tumulak, the chairperson of the committee on disaster risk reduction and management, urged the administrators of the cemeteries to clean the cemeteries before the public starts to visit.

“Giawhag sad nato ang mga katawhan, mientras sayo palang, moduaw na sila sa atong mga menteryo,” said Tumulak. /rcg

