Cemeteries closed on Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 for Undas 2021

By: Daphne Galvez - Inquirer.net | October 20,2021 - 09:25 AM
Undas

REMEMBERING A cemetery in Pasay City on Monday receives visitors paying respects to their departed relatives. Public cemeteries and private memorial gardens all over the country will be closed during the traditional “Undas” (All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day) to avoid mass gatherings and as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. —MARIANNE BERMUDEZ

MANILA, Philippines — All cemeteries in the country will be closed from October 29 to November 2, 2021, to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission during “Undas,” (All Souls’ Day) Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Wednesday.

In a briefing with President Rodrigo Duterte aired on Wednesday early morning, Año said the government’s pandemic task force has passed a resolution that issued guidelines for the celebration of this year’s “Undas” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the public may visit cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria before October 29 or after November 2.

Visitors must be limited to 10 persons per group, and the venue must only allow 30% capacity.

However, Año said this can be raised to 50% if the local government unit authorizes it.

Visitors must strictly abide by minimum public health standards to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

This will be enforced by the Philippine National Police, local government units, down to the barangay officers, Año added.

He said LGUs must also pass ordinances or executive orders to implement measures during Undas.

