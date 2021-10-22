Kylie Padilla amid split controversy: ‘I’m really ok’

CEBU, Philippines — Kylie Padilla shared an adorable photo with her kids Alas Joaquin and Axl Romeo on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

Following the split controversy, Padilla stressed that she is okay.

“I have all I could ever want already. Para sa lahat ng nag aalala sakin. I’m really ok 🙏🏻 Masaya ako and I will protect my happiness. No matter what,” she wrote on Instagram.

Netizens and fans expressed their support to Padilla in the comment section.

“Protecting the “real” family. Good for you Kylie. 👏,” a netizen wrote.

“That’s the most important! Protect yourself and your inner peace for the sake of your kids,” one fan said.

“Stay strong hara marami kaming nagmamahal sayo ❤️❤️,” another one said.

Estranged husband Aljur Abrenica recently broke his silence on social media and urged Padilla to tell the public “the truth” about their separation.

Padilla then posted cryptic posts after Abrenica claimed that she “cheated first and wrecked” their family.

“Never underestimate a man’s ability to make you feel guilty for his mistake,” Padilla shared a quote from singer Rihanna.

Padilla went on Twitter to support the divorce bill by posting the hashtag #passdivorcebill.

