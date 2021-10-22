PrimaryHomes set for turnover of condo units near SRP area

Premier developer Primary Homes Inc. (PHI) will turn over the first two courtyard buildings of Almond Drive, the company’s condominium project in Talisay City near SRP district, in the first quarter of 2022.

Started in 2019, Almond Drive, offers unbeatable condo living with its progressive and investment-worthy location, giving all investors access to the neighboring SM Seaside City, IL Corso, Isla de la Victoria, South Coast City, Mactan International Airport via the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway, and other points of interests in southern Cebu.

Almond Drive is a two-phase development made up of townhouses and Courtyards walk-up condo units with a total sales value of almost 700 million pesos. It is built on a 1.5-hectare property very close to the South Road Properties, Cebu’s next biggest business district where the billions worth of investments in retail, real estate, and tourism continue to pour in.

Works on the project are progressing smoothly. “Our project management team and our Primary Group of Builders (PGB) affiliates are making sure that the project is on track despite pandemic disruptions. Our construction is in full swing. We are finalizing our turnover preparations and we will be ready by the first quarter of 2022 as scheduled,” Ramero Espina, PHI vice president for sales and marketing, said.

Espina after an inspection of Almond Drive with PrimaryHomes Sales Operations Head, Francis Icamen, and Primary Structures Corporation representatives last October 20, 2021, said that the Townhouse units are already completed and construction is in full swing for the other Courtyards buildings as well. The whole development will be completed by mid of next year.

Almond Drive is an ideal urban home for young professionals and starting families. Though conveniently situated in the emerging business and lifestyle district, it fulfills every urban dweller’s desire for a relaxed, unconfined lifestyle with its full range of amenities.

“We are very excited about Almond Drive. It will provide a much desirable condominium home option in this high growth area of Metro Cebu,” Espina said.

PrimaryHomes’ award-winning Courtyards development features a swimming pool, clubhouse, kids playground, fitness gym, and of course, open courtyards and gardens. This secured community is also equipped with a guardhouse, CCTV, perimeter fence and will be managed by a highly qualified property management team.

The property features Studio as well as one and two-bedroom floor plans with sizes ranging from 14 sq m to 53 sq m.

Each unit is well-planned and finished with quality features for comfort and a stress-free moving-in experience for the buyers, Espina said.

On top of the basic finishes, units already come with bedroom closets, kitchen sink, countertop and cabinets; provision for bathroom water heater outlet; and area for washing machine.

Unit prices, which range from P1.7M to P6M, are all in and inclusive of parking — motorcycle parking for studio units, and car park for both one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.