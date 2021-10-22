‘Bongbong’ Marcos gets warm welcome from 120 supporters at first Mactan-Mandaue bridge

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — More than a hundred individuals have greeted former Senator Ferdinand “BongBong” Marcos’ Jr. at the first Mactan-Mandaue bridge on Friday morning, October 22, 2021.

Marcos visited Cebu for the inauguration of the Bongbong Marcos headquarters along Archbishop Reyes Avenue, Cebu City.

Many loyal supporters lined at the side of the first Mactan bridge, which was built during the time of BongBong’s father, the late President Ferdinand Marcos. They carried signs and tarpaulins to show their support to the presidential aspirant.

Chito Aragon, the convenor, said that there were 120 individuals from different sectoral groups in Cebu who greeted Marcos.

Aragon said that they wanted Marcos to feel the support and love of his Cebu supporters and to boost his spirit for the upcoming 2022 elections.

“Ato’ng gipakita ang atoang hiniusang pagsupporta nga siya ato (gusto) umaabot nga presidente human sa 2022 elections,” said Aragon.

(We will show our unified support that he is the one we want to be the next president after the 2022 elections.)

Based on the September 6 to 11 poll survey conducted by Pulse Asia, Marcos ranked second on the preferred presidential candidate next to Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

RELATED STORIES

Bongbong Marcos announces bid to join presidential race in 2022

Bongbong, family attend China embassy’s photo wall ribbon-cutting event

Atienza tells Bongbong: You’re not a millennial to be ignorant of martial law atrocities

What explains Marcos Jr.’s popularity?

Fathers, sons, daughters

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy