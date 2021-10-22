Toledo City Trojans outclass China’s Pengcheng team in PCAP online chess tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo City Trojans shut out the Pengcheng Checkered Dragons of Shenzhen, China, 21-0, in their match on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference.

Trojans, one of Cebu’s vaunted pro chess teams showcased their old form with their lopsided victory against the Chinese squad in their second match.

Before they thrashed Pengcheng, the Trojans narrowly lost to Thailand’s Double Bishop Bangkok,10-11, in their first match.

The Trojans remained at eighth place in the standings with a 3-6 (win-loss) record.

They will play against the northern division’s Olongapo Rainbow Team and the Rizal Batch Towers tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

On the other hand, the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors split their two matches after winning against the Batch Towers,12.5-8.5, in the first match, and losing to the Caloocan Loadmanna Knights,8-13, in match two.

The contrasting results from the Naki Warriors’ Thursday night matches somehow improved their current place in the southern division standings.

From sixth, they are now at fifth place with,5-4, slate along with 99 total points.

They face the Isabela Knight Raiders and the Manila Indios in tomorrow’s online chess action.

The Philippine Paralympic chess team is currently leading the southern division standings with 8-1 slate while second conference champions, the Iloilo Kisela Knights is at second with 6-3 card.

The Negros Kingsmen is at the No. 3 spot with the same win-loss record as the Kisela Knights, but they have lower accumulated points.

The San Juan Predators (9-0), Laguna Heroes (9-0), and Pasig City King Pirates (8-1) are the top three teams in the northern division.

