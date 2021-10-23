Over 7K PDLs at Cebu City Jail get 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over 7, 000 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) who are now at the male and female dormitories of the Cebu City Jail already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from the city government.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the head of the Cebu City Health Department (CHD), said they prioritized the vaccination of 7, 200 PDLs to prevent a possible outbreak of the coronavirus disease at the jail facility located in Barangay Kalunsan.

Vaccination started on Monday, October 18, and was completed on Friday, October 22, in coordination with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

“Kaluoy sa Ginoo wala ray kakulian nga nahitabo kay cooperative ra atong mga jail. Naa pud tay mga nurses didto. At first naglisod ta pero once naset-up na nato ang sistema. Paspas na siya,” said Ibones.

(Praise God, we did not experience any difficulties because the PDLs were cooperative. We also had a nurse at the facility. At first, we encountered some concerns but these were addressed as soon as we were able to establish a vaccination system. We were able to hasten the process.)

The city government is hoping to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the city jail since enclosed facilities are often prone to outbreaks because PDLs live in enclose quarters.

After they administered the first dose of the vaccine to PDLs, the Cebu City government is now studying the possibility of also vaccinating children in conflict with the law (CICL) who are now accommodated at the Operation Second Chance facility that is also located in Barangay Kalunasan.

Since the vaccination of minors aged 12 to 17 is about to start in the city, Ibones said, they are now planning to also include the CICLs especially since they also live with younger ones.

“Maapil sila sa 12 to 17-years-old pero mao pa na atong tan-awon kung kinsa ilang guardian kay ang uban nila wala nay mama, wala nay papa. Ato pa nang tan-awon sa court,” said Ibones.

(They will be included for the vaccination of those who are 12 to 17-years-old, but we have to determine who will act as their guardians since some of them no longer have parents. We have to consult with the court on this.)

Ibones said they have to check if social workers can act as the CICLs legal guardians and sign the consent form for their vaccination.

Vaccination at Operation Second Chance will start as soon as the matter is clarified.

The availability of vaccine supply is no longer a concern for the city because they are expecting to receive 30, 000 doses of Pfizer vaccine in the coming days.

“If ever magkulang, we can always ask more,” said Ibones.

Related Stories

952 Cebu City Jail inmates get COVID-19 jabs

Cebu City Jail seniors, detainees with comorbidities first in line to get vaccine jabs

45 inmates with cough and colds at Cebu City Jail segregated, monitored

Majority of personnel in Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory now vaccinated

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy