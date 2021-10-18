952 Cebu City Jail inmates get COVID-19 jabs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 952 Persons Deprived of Liberty or PDLs from the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory received their COVID-19 vaccines today, October 18, 2021, inside their jail facility located in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

Jail Superintendent Jose Abueva of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory said that there were around 2,000 PDLs, who registered to be vaccinated out of around 6, 300 total detainees that they have inside.

He said that they had prioritized senior citizens, PDLs with comorbidities, and those who were immuno-compromised in this vaccination program.

These PDLs received their Pfizer BioNTech vaccines today through the efforts of the Cebu City government, Cebu City Health Department, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP-7) Health Service Division, and the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory.

With this, Abueva said that they would continue their registration among their detainees and encourage them to be vaccinated for their own protection against COVID-19.

The progress of their vaccination will depend on the availability of the vaccines that will be allocated for these detainees.

As this vaccination program started, Abueva hopes that soon when the majority of their PDLs will be vaccinated, the policy of lockdown inside their facility will also be lifted and be back to normal.

Meanwhile, Abueva said that they had no COVID-19 cases among their detainees as of today, and they hoped that they would be able to maintain this moving forward.

Also, almost a hundred percent of their personnel were already vaccinated. The Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory has 151 personnel.

