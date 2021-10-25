Baby girl, found in Jagobiao lot, turned over to DSWD

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The newborn baby girl that was found in Barangay Jagobiao here last October 16, 2021 was already turned over on Saturday, October 23, 2021 to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The personnel from the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), City Social Welfare and Services and Barangay Jagobiao turned over the baby from Eversley Child’s Sanitarium and General Hospital.

Barangay Captain Michael Masinas said the baby was found at a vacant lot near the security guard’s post outside the Acacia Hills Subdivision in Sitio San Lorenzo at about 6:40 a.m on October 16.

Masinas said the baby girl was wrapped in a towel and the umbilical chord was not cut yet.

Masinas said the baby experienced chills that’s why she was immediately brought to the Eversley Child Sanitarium Hospital.

He said no one saw who left the baby at the area.

Masinas said they already asked data from the hospital of pregnant women who went to the hospital for consultation.

They also already asked the people where the baby was found if there were pregnant women there or women who had given birth recently but there were no feedbacks yet.

He said that there were already individuals who would want to adopt the baby.

Masinas said that they would still need to ask the DSWD because they would still need to follow an adoption process.

