Dead baby prompts cop chief’s call to those not ready to become parents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A dead one-day-old baby boy found floating off the waters of Sitio Bato in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City on Sunday, June 13, has prompted the police to call on those not ready to take on the responsibility of raising children to avoid engaging in any sexual contact.

“Kung dili nila kaya buhion ni maong ilang ipang labay, dili na lang sila musulod anang mga butanga. Di na lang magpatugatuga kay kinabuhi baya nis tawo,” said Police Captain Edgar Labe, Waterfront Police Station chief.

(If they could not raise kids and would just throw them away, then they should not engage into those things. They should not do that because this involves the life of a person.)

Labe’s call came after the dead baby was found at past 7 p.m. on June 13 by two fishermen off the waters of Sitio Bato.

This happened more than a month after a 7-month-old fetus was found inside the restroom of a fast food restaurant.

Labe also said that the two fishermen, Richard Muaña and Marlon Fernandez of Barangay Ermita, Cebu City, were setting out to sea to fish when they found what they thought was a small doll.

But when they took a closer look, it was a dead newly born baby. They then reported this to the Philippine Coast Guard, whose personnel helped bring the body of the dead baby to shore.

Labe, however, said that he was not discounting the possibility that the baby was swept away by the onrushing waters of the river at the mountains due to the rains that day.

But he said has not yet received a report about some person looking for a baby that has been carried away by the flood waters coming from the mountains.

Aside from that, he said they already interviewed the residents of neighboring barangays adjacent to the area where the dead baby was found.

He said the residents of the adjacent barangays did not notice anybody suspicious nor a pregnant woman, who could have been responsible for the death of the baby.

“Atoang pulis, ni round ni sila’s dapit sa may Carbon nangutana og naa ba silay nabantayan nga naglabay og (bata) kay ang flow sa tubig murag diri dapita naggikan sa may Carbon,” he said.

(Our police have done rounds in the Carbon area. They asked if somebody had noticed anyone suspicious and one who might be responsible for the dead baby because the flow of the water )

“Dakong posibilidad nga during dapita (vicinity of Carbon) nga gilabay og tuyo or possible pod kay ga ulan-ulan raba unya naay baha ngadtos bukid, basin simbako naanod,” Labe said.

(There is big possibility that the dead baby was thrown away because it was raining last Sunday in the mountains, and God forbid.)

RELATED STORIES

Police turn to CCTV to trace person who left fetus in fast food resto

Dead fetus found inside fast food store’s comfort room