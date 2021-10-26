Topline Group offers ‘traffic-free’ travel for commuters in northern Cebu

Commuters in northern Cebu will get experience a traffic-free trip with the opening of Pier 88.

The project, a three-phase port and commercial development project that was implemented through private-public partnership (PPP) involving Topline Group of Companies, Viking Land, FL Internation, and the Municipality of Liloan, spans an area of approximately three hectares in Barangay Cogon Poblacion, Liloan town.

READ MORE:

As soon as it is operational, the project is expected to bring enhanced connectivity and mobility serving as a marine highway that links Liloan to the neighboring islands of Cebu.

Slated to be fully operational in 2023, Pier 88’s purpose is two-pronged— provide a faster alternative route for commuters as well as an economic gateway for northern Cebu.

In a previous interview with CDN Digital, Erik Lim, President and Chief Executive of Topline Group, said their company invested nearly P1B on the project.

READ MORE: Liloan inaugurates new port

The inauguration of Liloan town’s new port was held on October 24 together with the blessing of the Topline Seabus. The event was attended by Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia, Rep. Duke Frasco of the 5th district of Cebu and Liloan Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco.

TRAFFIC-FREE TRAVEL

The Topline Seabus is a modern passenger vessel that can accommodate approximately 150 passengers and will be serving the newly opened Liloan, Cebu-Mactan, Cebu marine route and vice versa.

And since travel will be made by sea, passengers will no longer be inconvenienced by congestion problems that is experienced when traversing roads in mainland Cebu.

Lim said the operation of their Seabus is also expected to reduce by at least 10, 000 the passenger volume on Cebu’s northern corridor.

The pandemic has also affected us greatly, but with the completion of the port, this will provide more job opportunities for the people. ERIK LIM President and Chief Executive of Topline Group

“Before we started this project, we did a survey and found that about 10k commuters will benefit from this project especially those who are working in Mepz and those in the mainland,” said Lim.

With the Topline Seabus, Lim said trips from mainland Cebu to the Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) would take only 30 minutes while the trip to Pier 3 in Cebu City would only take about 45 minutes at the most and with about 150 passengers on board.

“Our main goal here besides the need to ease traffic is for the convenience of the commuters,” Lim added.

READ MORE: Liloan-Mactan Seabus to serve passengers soon

MORE OPPORTUNITIES

According to Lim, Liloan town’s new port is a very promising project. Aside offering an alternative transport, the port’s design will include commercial spaces for lease and restaurants offering al fresco dining with added attraction for a seafront vista, affording diners a scenic view and the gentle ocean breeze.

The project is also expected to bring employment opportunities to Liloan town residents.

“The pandemic has also affected us greatly, but with the completion of the port, this will provide more job opportunities for the people,” said Lim.

Lim said Pier 88 will also serve as the new economic gateway for northern Cebu, noting that once it is complete, both the port and the Seabus will contribute to town’s economic growth by opening more opportunities and a multi-sectoral partnerships with nearby cities and municipalities.

“This is a welcome development and we cannot wait when it is fully operations,” Mayor Frasco added.

ADVERTORIAL