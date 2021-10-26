Jadine fans saddened by James Reid’s decision to sell house in QC

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Jadine fans were saddened by the decision of James Reid to already sell his house in Quezon City.

The singer-songwriter’s QC mansion is worth at least P80 million.

Reid is yet to say what made him decide to already sell the house that he used to share with his ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre, but he made public his decision after the singer and actress also admitted to her relationship with French-Filipino businessman Christophe Bariou.

And their fans were heartbroken.

Many brought to social media their sentiments on Reid’s October 24 Instagram post.

A number of their fans said that selling the house is breaking their hearts because a lot of memories that Reid and Lustre shared were created in said place.

Let’s take a look at some of the comments posted by Jadine fans:

Many #Jadine fans may be heart-broken, but there were also those who supported their decision to move on and live separate lives.

