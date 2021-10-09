Jadine fans starting to move on after photos of Nadine and new beau surface online

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Jadine fans are moving on—officially.

This is after photos of actress Nadine Lustre her new French beau Christophe Bariou surfaced online.

Jadine over? 🧐LOOK: Photos of Nadine Lustre and her new French beau Christophe Bariou surface the internet and fans… Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, October 8, 2021

Jadine fans are reminiscing some the happy days the ex-couple, James Reid and Nadine Lustre shared together.

While other fans are showing their support to Lustre’s decision to move on with a new love.

Over on Twitter, Jadine fans also shared some of the photos of the then-Jadine couple.

JaDine fan since I was 11 years old, April 7, 2014. I turned 19 last month. It was a long and beautiful journey, and I’ll always be proud to say that I’ve witnessed how a beautiful love story unfolded, which taught me things about love like nothing else can. Salamat, JaDine. pic.twitter.com/ybtI1xmnms — 🌚 (@hankersiopao) October 8, 2021

Fans are thankful for the memories shared by the couple the ‘kilig’ moments, and all the wonderful memories their loveteam inspired other couples to do in the span of years they were together.

Now, Jadine fans are waiting for another revelation from Reid’s side of the story this time.

