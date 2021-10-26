Aljur Abrenica deletes FB post, says Kylie Padilla was the love of his life

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Aljur Abrenica said he deleted the Facebook post that stirred controversy on his breakup with wife and actress Kylie Padilla

In a press conference for his new film ‘Manipula,’ the hunk actor was corned with questions about the issue between him and Kylie.

In a video posted by TV Patrol, Aljur addressed the matter swiftly.

“I am not proud sa nangyari. The reason why nagawa ko yun out of impulse,” he said on the Facebook post he shared last week.

The deleted post challenged his wife Kylie Padilla to tell the truth about who cheated first in their marriage.

Aljur said he never wanted to make a public statement about it, but has found the need to do so.

“I felt like nasadsad na ako eh, na tulak, na lubog na ako, nabugbug na ako. So, it was not my intention na mag labas ng ganung post pero naramdaman ko na kailangan talaga kasi,” he said.

But he realized he needed to take down the post for his family’s sake.

“For the sake of our children, Alas and Axl, gusto ko nang matapos to. She is still the mother of my children and may pinagsamahan parin kami. I will never forget that,” said Aljur.

Aljur also said that Kylie was indeed the love of his life.

