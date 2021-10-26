Fire burns down 9 houses in Kalunasan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nine houses were totally burned while one was partially damaged after a fire hit Sitio Manggahan in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City on Tuesday afternoon, October 26, 2021.

Fire Officer (FO2) Fulbert Navarro of the Cebu City Fire Office said that the afternoon fire allegedly started from a house of a certain Rey. Damage of properties was pegged at P150,000.

Navarro said that they have yet to verify what caused the fire that was reported to them at around 3:12 p.m.

The said fire was declared under control at around 3:36 p.m. and declared ‘fire out’ 12 minutes later.

Navarro further said that there were no reported injured individuals or fatalities in the fire.

As of this posting, they also have yet to find out how many individuals were displaced by the Kalunasan fire.

Navarro admitted they had a difficult time to respond in the area due to its location as houses sat on a hillside.

“Tangason gyud kaayo ang agianan unya agip-ot kaayo ang agianan. So ang nasunog nga balay nabutang man sa may bakilid unya way laing kalsada gyud. Pwerteng lisora gyud unya ang pressure sa tubig, di kasaka sa taas kay taas na kaayo ang elevation,” he said.

(The area was so steep with a narrow pathway. The affected houses were located in a slope and there was no other way to the area. It was really very difficult for us and the water pressure could not reach the area since it was elevated.)

Navarro said the affected houses were confined to a 100 square-meter area.

READ MORE: Lightning that struck transformer burns house in Brgy Cambinocot

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy